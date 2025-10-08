Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,043 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,726,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,789 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 425.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 164,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,022,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 85,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.21%.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

