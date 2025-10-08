Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,844 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7%

GM stock opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,074,824 shares of company stock worth $122,377,213. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

