Truist Financial Corp Sells 53,159 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July $NJUL

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,159 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

