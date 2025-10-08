Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,346 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra Research raised Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.18.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,845.05. This trade represents a 48.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,770.86. This represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,793 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

