Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,264 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

