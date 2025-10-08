Truist Financial Corp Sells 948 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October $NOCT

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of BATS NOCT opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

