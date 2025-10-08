Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,531.79. This trade represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

