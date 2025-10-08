UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $90.43 on Friday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

