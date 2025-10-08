VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,408 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

