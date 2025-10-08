Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 214.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 59,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

