1,165 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

