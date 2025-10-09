2,438 Shares in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,203,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.5%

IHG opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.85. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $137.25.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.566 dividend. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.04%.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

