3,701 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGAU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

