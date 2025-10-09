4,717 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.60 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of TMCI opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $389.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

