578 Shares in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF $GAL Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

