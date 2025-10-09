7,708 Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp $PACK Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 379,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,643,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 146,010 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,501,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 705,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ranpak Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Ranpak has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ranpak Holdings Corp will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACK. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ranpak from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACK

Ranpak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.