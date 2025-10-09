AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 81.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 8.5% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 613.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.04. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

