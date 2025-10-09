AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 38.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 76,364 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 597,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 32.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 139,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Wall Street Zen raised AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

