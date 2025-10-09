Amarillo National Bank Buys 48,101 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 523.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,101 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 90,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 18,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 41,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $13,041,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,973,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,464,363. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $191.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

