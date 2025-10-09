Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.