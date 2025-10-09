Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

