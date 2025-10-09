Apple Inc. $AAPL Position Increased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 573,627.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 25,934.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,870,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Melius Research set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

