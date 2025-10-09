Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CLSA raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

AAPL stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

