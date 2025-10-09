Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

