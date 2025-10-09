Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,320 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.26.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

