Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $973,315,191.49. Following the sale, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,777,588,034.13. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock worth $4,164,795,815. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.