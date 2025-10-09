Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $524.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.46. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.