Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,986 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,527 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total value of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

