BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,327 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,172,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,938,000 after acquiring an additional 157,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.18.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.