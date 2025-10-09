BOS Asset Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. New Street Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

