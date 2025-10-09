CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,607,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,504,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 710,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 111.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

