CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in CNB Financial by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 291,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 112,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 142,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

CCNE opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $717.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.68. CNB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

