Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,127 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of COLL stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gino Santini sold 5,405 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $201,011.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,611.98. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,052.73. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,207. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.