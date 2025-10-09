Cove Private Wealth LLC Has $13.95 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 4.9% of Cove Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,795,815. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.