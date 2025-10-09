CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms have commented on PMTS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CPI Card Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised CPI Card Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on CPI Card Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

In other CPI Card Group news, Chairman H Sanford Riley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 31,033 shares in the company, valued at $488,769.75. This trade represents a 47.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 52.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 130.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.38. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $35.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $129.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.96 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

