Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $973,315,191.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 890,273,469 shares in the company, valued at $202,777,588,034.13. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,313,335 shares of company stock worth $4,164,795,815 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $225.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

