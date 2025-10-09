Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 26,700 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $191.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,858,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164,745,535.37. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

