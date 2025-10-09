Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE Stock Position Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 120,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 21,091 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $103.50 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

