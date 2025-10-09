Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $52.70 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,898,491 shares of company stock valued at $686,333,234. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $191.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

