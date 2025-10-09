Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.26.

NVDA opened at $189.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.79, for a total transaction of $13,934,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,858,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164,745,535.37. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,898,491 shares of company stock worth $686,333,234 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

