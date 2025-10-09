Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $258.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

