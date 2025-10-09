Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 1,666 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 35.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 111.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 218.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 997,259 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 19,539.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 883,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 879,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of ASX opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

