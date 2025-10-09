Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. $GSL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.6% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,220,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $68,680,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 536,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.98 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 24.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

