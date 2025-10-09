Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. $MXCT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 7,935.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter worth $733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 131.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 431.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 850,992 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 72.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 454,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,040,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXCT shares. William Blair lowered shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%.The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William W. Brooke acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,633.91. This trade represents a 49.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,750. This represents a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 355,000 shares of company stock worth $479,950 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

