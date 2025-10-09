Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 4,201 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3,590.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITUB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

ITUB opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

