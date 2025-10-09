Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. $KGEI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.04.

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%.The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kolibri Global Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kolibri Global Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

