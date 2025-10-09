Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF $RIET

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RIET opened at $9.51 on Thursday. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

