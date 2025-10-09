Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,424 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF $PID

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PID. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $873.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1721 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

