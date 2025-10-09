Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,502 OraSure Technologies, Inc. $OSUR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Amundi acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of OSUR opened at $3.24 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market cap of $236.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

