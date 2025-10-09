Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Baidu by 34.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 143.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Stock Performance
Baidu stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
